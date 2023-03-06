1 dead, 1 injured in weekend Selma nightclub shooting

File image
File image(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - One man is dead and a second is injured following a shooting at a Selma nightclub, according to Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford.

The double shooting happened early Saturday morning at a club called Good Vibes, located on Highway 14. The police department said officers could hear gunshots inside when they arrived on the scene.

One victim, identified as Tyronn Stallworth, was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A second victim, identified as Trent Woods, was rushed to an area hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. He has since been airlifted to Birmingham for further treatment.

A motive for the shootings remains unclear. No arrests have been made as the investigation continues, but the police department is asking anyone with information to call 334-874-2190.

