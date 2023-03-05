Small Chance of Rain Each Day this Week

SYNOPSIS – Calm start to our work week, mostly sunny Monday with temperatures in the lower 80s for the highs. Isolated showers are possible throughout our work week, the best chance of rainfall will come next weekend and into next week.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 54°. Winds NE 10 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 81°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 63°. Winds light ENE 5 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 63° High: 83° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 59° High: 77° 10%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 57° High: 74° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 57° High: 78° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 63° High: 75° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 59° High: 75° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 5 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

