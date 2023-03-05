Rape suspect escapes Morgan Co. Jail

A man who was awaiting trial for rape and sodomy charges escaped from the Morgan County Jail Sunday.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Hartselle man who was awaiting trial for numerous charges including rape escaped from the Morgan County Jail Sunday.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Jeremy Taylor was being held in the Morgan County Jail pending trial. Taylor had been charged with rape, burglary, kidnapping, sodomy and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

A Facebook post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s office at 256-350-4613.

Investigators with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office are en route to the jail to gather more information.

According to a Facebook post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Taylor was able to escape through a window that had been broken open.

Taylor escaped the Morgan County Jail by pushing through this window.
Taylor escaped the Morgan County Jail by pushing through this window.(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)

Taylor was arrested in November 2020 for allegedly raping a 62-year-old woman a month prior. Taylor allegedly broke into the woman’s home and was waiting in her bedroom for her to get out of the shower.

The woman went to the Crisis Services Center in Huntsville and had an exam done immediately after the alleged rape. The exam revealed a perfect DNA match to Taylor.

The post says that if you see Taylor, you should not approach him. Instead, call 911.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HNN File
Three shot, another injured in Dothan bar fight
A Woman in Mississippi says she is shocked that the water company has billed her $11,000.
‘I can’t pay that’: Woman wants answers after an $11,000 bill from the water company
The accident occurred at around 10 a.m. on Friday at the intersection of Alabama Highway 27 and...
1 killed in Dale County 2-car wreck
The tractor trailer involved caught a low wire, resulting in power lines down on U.S. Highway...
Power restored following Dothan tractor trailer wreck
Walker County Sheriff's Office
Walker Co. Sheriff’s Office responds to lawsuit in death of inmate

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., Sunday, March 5,...
In Selma, Biden says right to vote remains under assault
An eight-year-old boy in Franklin County was shot and killed Saturday after finding a gun that...
Franklin Co. 8-year-old shot, killed after finding gun in parent’s car
Tasia Leoha Thomas was arrested for assault, first degree on Saturday in Opelika.
Man shot in Opelika late Saturday morning
wx
Meteorologist Emily Acton Weathercast 3-4-2023