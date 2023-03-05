Franklin Co. 8-year-old shot, killed after finding gun in parent’s car

An eight-year-old boy in Franklin County was shot and killed Saturday after finding a gun that had been taken out of his parent’s car.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKLIN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - An eight-year-old boy was shot and killed Saturday after finding a gun that was removed from his mom’s car shooting.

According to an official with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the eight-year-old and his four-year-old brother discovered a gun that had been removed from their mother’s car.

The boys had the gun in the bedroom when it fired, hitting the eight-year-old.

A spokesperson for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says the boy was taken to the Russellville Hospital before being flown to Birmingham. The boy was pronounced dead after arriving in Birmingham.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting at this time.

