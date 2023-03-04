Winston Howell 5K race to takeoff Saturday morning in Hartford

HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - Tighten those laces. It’s running time!

The annual Winston Howell 5K run takes place Saturday morning, March 4, with registration starting at 7 a.m.

“There’s usually a really good turnout,” said Stephanie Riley, director of McGregor-McKinney Public Library. “Last year was really cold so it was a little slack, but we are expecting a good crowd this year.”

The proceeds from this year’s race will go towards the Geneva County High School Future Business Leaders of America club and the McGregor-McKinney public library.

“Whether you are a runner or a walker, the Winston Howell race is for everybody,” said Cayden Hess, with GCHS FBLA. “There’s going to be a ton of different awards given out for different age divisions, so if you are free, make sure you come out and support this great cause.”

This year, the race is also being ran in memory of Rick Stetson, a former track star and cross country coach at Troy who died in 2022.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.