Three shot, another injured in Dothan bar fight

Four people suffered injuries in a barrage of gunfire during a donnybrook in Dothan early Saturday. Three were shot and another trampled, per police.

The incident occurred about 12:30 at D&B Seafood and Lounge that is in a Dothan hotel along Ross Clark Circle’s west side.

All of the injured are expected to survive, Dothan Police Chief Will Benny told News 4.

He also said that one of those involved took a security guard’s gun, but he did not specify if that gun fired shots that left others wounded.

“The matter is under investigation and charges are pending,” he said.

This story will be updated.

