Picture Perfect Weekend!

WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Emily Acton
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Sunny and warm for the weekend. Isolated showers are possible throughout our work week, the best chance of rainfall will come next weekend. Temperatures will remain in the upper 70s and lower 80s for the highs over the next 7 days.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 50°. Winds NE 10 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 79°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 54°. Winds light ENE 5 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 54° High: 81° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 63° High: 83° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 59° High: 78° 10%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 57° High: 74° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 57° High: 78° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 63° High: 75° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 3-4 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HNN File
Three shot, another injured in Dothan bar fight
The accident occurred at around 10 a.m. on Friday at the intersection of Alabama Highway 27 and...
1 killed in Dale County 2-car wreck
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
The tractor trailer involved caught a low wire, resulting in power lines down on U.S. Highway...
Power restored following Dothan tractor trailer wreck
Stalking charges dropped against Dothan meteorologist
Stalking charges dismissed against Dothan meteorologist

Latest News

David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast Friday, March 3, 2023
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 03-03-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 03-03-23
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast Thursday, March 2, 2023
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 03-02-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 03-02-23