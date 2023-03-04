Picture Perfect Weekend!

SYNOPSIS – Sunny and warm for the weekend. Isolated showers are possible throughout our work week, the best chance of rainfall will come next weekend. Temperatures will remain in the upper 70s and lower 80s for the highs over the next 7 days.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 50°. Winds NE 10 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 79°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 54°. Winds light ENE 5 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 54° High: 81° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 63° High: 83° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 59° High: 78° 10%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 57° High: 74° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 57° High: 78° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 63° High: 75° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 3-4 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.