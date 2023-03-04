Geneva County third graders participate in Agriculture Day

While some students are participating in "Read Across America," Geneva County students took class outside on Friday.
By Will Polston
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Class was moved outside Friday for Geneva County third graders as they came out to the second annual Agriculture Day, hosted by the Geneva County Extension Office.

Students were taught about livestock, planting and raising seeds, and many other agriculture related topics.

“Each year, this program helps every student that participate, to show this area is heavily populated in agriculture and if they decide to stay here, this is some educational components that they can take with them,” said Gloria Marks, the Geneva County extension coordinator.

Events like this shine a light on the possibility of a career in agriculture and encourages students to think about the environment.

“I think this hands-on opportunity and seeing it up close really gives them the idea that this is a possibility, and this is something that they could do,” said Dianne Hornsby, a third grade teacher at Mulkey Elementary.

Whether the kids were drawn to cotton, crops or critters, many children walked out with a newfound love for agriculture.

“I love agriculture,” said Marks. “This is where I get my food from and this is why I would like to teach it to all the third graders in my county.”

The extension says they could not do events like these without their partners.

