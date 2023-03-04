Emerald Coast Boat Show

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Emerald Coast Boat and Lifestyle show is back this year after a two-year hiatus. This year the event is being held at Arron Bessant Park in Panama City Beach.

There were over 400 boats in attendance totaling over $40 million in marine inventory. They have boats for everyone, whether you are new to boats and just getting your feet or an experienced fisherman with mature sea legs.

But boats aren’t the only thing on display this weekend. This event has standing paddle boards, luxury cars, fishing tackle, food trucks and more. It was designed to have something for everyone, from big city tourist to big game fisherman.

The Emerald Coast Boat and Lifestyle show will be going on from March 3rd -5th. Tickets are $15 a day, or you can buy three-day tickets for $25.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.