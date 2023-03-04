Controversial call ends tournament run for Troy Women’s Basketball

Pensacola, Florida. (WTVY) - The Troy Trojans Women’s Basketball team is out of the Sun Belt Tournament after falling to Old Dominion 86-38. Could that win have happened for the Monarchs if the refs blew their whistle?

Down one, 84-83, with 4.7 seconds left, Old Dominion illegally had six players on the court to execute a wide-open layup by Amari Young that cost Troy a chance to advance to the Sun Belt Tournament semifinals in the Pensacola Bay Center.

Troy Athletics Official Statement

”We are incredibly proud of the fight and the determination shown by our women’s basketball program in today’s game. It is extremely unfortunate that a mistake by the officials marred the outcome of this game. We hurt for our players and coaches.” “We appreciate the leadership of the Sun Belt Conference for their swift action and acknowledgement of this mistake.”

Head Coach Chanda Rigby

”We are very thankful to represent Troy at this tournament. We appreciate the Sun Belt Conference. It’s a professionally run tournament. Things happen. But I don’t agree with the fact that it wasn’t correctable. I don’t agree with that because Old Dominion had been able to stop the games many times for things. And this was pretty big. Back in the day before technology, maybe this call would stand true once the officials leave the floor. With reviewable evidence, everyone is going to see it. I don’t want the officials to be shown in a bad light. I wanted to give them a chance to correct it. Just like how I wanted my players to have a chance. That call would have been a technical, down by one. We would’ve gotten two free throws with an 82 percent free throw shooter and we would’ve gotten the ball back. But now it’s over. I don’t think anybody wants that. I don’t want it to look bad on this tournament but I’m going to fight for my girls. We made one of the greatest comebacks in this tournament’s history. We did it fair and square and we did it with heart. It’s difficult to go in and explain this to the players. I want them to leave with a great impression of this tournament and to be a Troy Trojan. But it’s hard to find the words.”

Sun Belt Conference Official Statement

”The Sun Belt Conference, upon review of the inbounds play with 4.7 seconds remaining in the Old Dominion vs. Troy women’s basketball game, has announced an incorrect adjudication of the playing rules.” “Old Dominion had six players on the playing court when the ball became live. Pursuant to Rule 10, Section 12, Article 2.f, Troy should have been awarded two free throws, followed by a throw-in at the point of interruption. This violation is not included on the list of calls a coach may appeal using replay and had to be recognized before the officials left the visual confines of the playing court. I apologize to head coach Chanda Rigby, the Troy women’s basketball student-athletes and the Troy community for the manner in which the end of the game was officiated. No one wants a game to end this way—especially during the postseason,” said Sun Belt Conference Commissioner Keith Gill.“

These officials will not receive another assignment in the Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Championship.

The Sun Belt Conference will work with the NCAA Women’s Basketball Rules Committee to review and assess the list of appealable calls using replay moving forward.

