SYNOPSIS - Today is a 4Warn weather day although our severe weather threat is low as the line moves through it will be very windy today, we could see wind gust as high as 50 mph in the early afternoon hours. The winds will start to calm down overnight behind the cold front. The weekend looks great with plenty of sunshine. Low end rain chances return for most of next week as so does the highs in the 80s. Watching the long term models that are showing a big cool down as we head into the middle of March.

TODAY - Showers and windy. High near 81°. Winds SW 20-30 mph 50%

TONIGHT - Mostly clear. Low near 51°. Winds NW 5-10 0%

TOMORROW - Sunny. High near 77°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SUN: Sunny. Low: 50° High: 79° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 54° High: 81° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 63° High: 83° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 65° High: 83° 20%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 75° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 60° High: 70° 30%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 36° High: 52° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY- *Gale Warning* Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S 20-25 kts. Seas 5-7 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton>

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.