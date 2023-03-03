UPDATE: Dothan Utilities working on restoring power after tractor trailer wreck

UPDATE

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Utilities sent out a statement regarding the incident.

According to Assistant Director of Electric Operations Chris Phillips, the tractor trailer involved caught a low wire and there is currently power lines down on U.S. Highway 231 South/South Oates Street near Southgate and Inez Road. A few broken poles are also being reported.

The truck is still blocking traffic at this time and causing a major backup.

Crews with Dothan Utilities are on-site at this time, and are looking at an hour timeframe for the road to be cleared and “possibly two more” to get power fully restored to the 484 affected customers.

As of 4:38 p.m., Dothan Utilities are reporting 484 customers without power at this time, a majority of those outages for homes on or around Campbellton Highway. (WTVY)

ORIGINAL

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A wreck in the southern portion of Dothan is reportedly causing power outages in the area at this time.

The wreck, reportedly involving a tractor trailer, occurred at the intersection of South Oates Street and West Inez Road near the southside Walmart, according to information from ALDOT.

Reports at this time state that there are no injuries or deaths from the wreck.

The wreck, reportedly involving a tractor trailer, occurred at the intersection of South Oates Street and West Inez Road near the southside Walmart, according to information from ALDOT. (WTVY)

Lane blockages are reported at this time, and reports state that traffic coming from downtown Dothan is being closed off at this time and re-routed.

As of 4:38 p.m., Dothan Utilities are reporting 484 customers without power at this time, a majority of those outages for homes on or around Campbellton Highway.

Our News4 team is working on obtaining additional details at this time.

The wreck occurred at the intersection of South Oates Street and West Inez Road near the southside Walmart, according to information from ALDOT. (WTVY)

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.