UPDATE: Dothan Utilities working on restoring power after tractor trailer wreck

By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Utilities sent out a statement regarding the incident.

According to Assistant Director of Electric Operations Chris Phillips, the tractor trailer involved caught a low wire and there is currently power lines down on U.S. Highway 231 South/South Oates Street near Southgate and Inez Road. A few broken poles are also being reported.

The truck is still blocking traffic at this time and causing a major backup.

Crews with Dothan Utilities are on-site at this time, and are looking at an hour timeframe for the road to be cleared and “possibly two more” to get power fully restored to the 484 affected customers.

As of 4:38 p.m., Dothan Utilities are reporting 484 customers without power at this time, a...
As of 4:38 p.m., Dothan Utilities are reporting 484 customers without power at this time, a majority of those outages for homes on or around Campbellton Highway.(WTVY)

ORIGINAL

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A wreck in the southern portion of Dothan is reportedly causing power outages in the area at this time.

The wreck, reportedly involving a tractor trailer, occurred at the intersection of South Oates Street and West Inez Road near the southside Walmart, according to information from ALDOT.

Reports at this time state that there are no injuries or deaths from the wreck.

The wreck, reportedly involving a tractor trailer, occurred at the intersection of South Oates...
The wreck, reportedly involving a tractor trailer, occurred at the intersection of South Oates Street and West Inez Road near the southside Walmart, according to information from ALDOT.(WTVY)

Lane blockages are reported at this time, and reports state that traffic coming from downtown Dothan is being closed off at this time and re-routed.

As of 4:38 p.m., Dothan Utilities are reporting 484 customers without power at this time, a majority of those outages for homes on or around Campbellton Highway.

Our News4 team is working on obtaining additional details at this time.

The wreck occurred at the intersection of South Oates Street and West Inez Road near the...
The wreck occurred at the intersection of South Oates Street and West Inez Road near the southside Walmart, according to information from ALDOT.(WTVY)

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stalking charges dropped against Dothan meteorologist
Stalking charges dismissed against Dothan meteorologist
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of the murder of his wife and son. The judge orders...
Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty on all counts in double murder trial
With an average of $170 less a month, many Alabamians may struggle financially with this change.
How the end to emergency SNAP benefits affects Alabama
Alabama 20th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Russ Goodman supports legislation that would...
Proposed law would give mandatory time for felon gun possession

Latest News

Report: Downed power lines, traffic jam on HW 231 South
Report: Downed power lines, traffic jam on HW 231 South
Officers responded at about 6:41 p.m. on Thursday, March 2 to a report of a motor vehicle...
Pedestrian killed in Troy wreck
The accident occurred at around 10 a.m. on Friday at the intersection of Alabama Highway 27 and...
1 killed in Dale County 2-car wreck
Dana McCain, State Director for Sen. Britt will be speaking at the Dothan Rotary Club
Sen. Britt’s staff member coming to Dothan