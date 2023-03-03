Suspect wanted for assault, kidnapping

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a suspect wanted for multiple felony charges.

Officers say they were alerted by the Panama City Beach Police Department that a woman had been battered in Panama City limits.

Throughout the investigation, detectives say they learned that Jeremy J. Jones, 36, held the victim against her will by keeping her locked in a hotel room and his vehicle.

Officials say the victim was also subject to being choked, thrown against the wall causing numerous injuries, and had a box cutter held against her throat.

Warrants have been issued for Jones for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felony battery, and kidnapping or false imprisonment.

Anyone with information should call police at (850) 872-3100.

