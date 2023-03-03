Sen. Britt’s staff member coming to Dothan

Dana McCain, State Director for Sen. Britt will be speaking at the Dothan Rotary Club
Dana McCain, State Director for Sen. Britt will be speaking at the Dothan Rotary Club
By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Katie Britt will not be speaking at the Rotary meeting on Monday, March 6.

Due to scheduling conflicts, the speaker for that meeting will be Dana McCain who is the State Director for Senator Britt.

The Rotary Club apologizes for any confusion caused by the previous announcement.

