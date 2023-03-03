Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee happening this weekend

The Edmund Pettus Bridge today
The Edmund Pettus Bridge today
By Bethany Davis and WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several events have taken place ahead of the upcoming annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee in Selma, which commemorates Bloody Sunday and the Selma to Montgomery March.

The Bridge Crossing Jubilee is a reenactment that honors the civil rights activists who were beaten while trying to march to Montgomery in 1965. This year will mark 58 years since Bloody Sunday and the Selma-to-Montgomery march.

Every year, the week is packed with events and activities which began on Monday with non-violence training at the Selma Center for non-violence, truth & reconciliation. All events have lead up to Sunday’s annual unity breakfast, church service, and the walk across the Edmund Pettus Bridge.

For more information on the schedule of events, visit this website.

The city of Selma continues to work to clean up following January’s severe weather The deadline to apply for FEMA individual assistance is March 16. Individual assistance provides grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

The Black Belt Community Foundation has established the Selma Rebuild and Recovery fund, as well as a Communities Helping Communities fund to support areas like Hale, Greene, Marengo, Sumter and Dallas counties that were also impacted by the January 12 storms. If you are interested in donating, head over to this website.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can apply for disaster assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov by calling 800-621-3362 or using the FEMA App. The FEMA disaster declaration fact sheet can be viewed here.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stalking charges dropped against Dothan meteorologist
Stalking charges dismissed against Dothan meteorologist
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of the murder of his wife and son. The judge orders...
Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty on all counts in double murder trial
With an average of $170 less a month, many Alabamians may struggle financially with this change.
How the end to emergency SNAP benefits affects Alabama
Alabama 20th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Russ Goodman supports legislation that would...
Proposed law would give mandatory time for felon gun possession

Latest News

Dana McCain, State Director for Sen. Britt will be speaking at the Dothan Rotary Club
Sen. Britt’s staff member coming to Dothan
Talking JonJam
Talking JonJam
Caleb Bryan talks the Dale County
Caleb Bryan talks the Dale County Fair
Midland City man charged with child molestation
Midland City man charged with child molestation