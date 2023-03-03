Prosecutors recommend lighter sentence for man who abducted Slocomb teen

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -A Geneva County man who kidnapped a Slocomb teen then lead officers on a daring two-state, high-speed pursuit will likely receive less punishment because he cooperated with federal investigators.

Iziquel Vang, 23, also pleaded guilty which is another reason he should receive a sentence less than guidelines suggest, Department of Justice prosecutors said in a court motion.

“(Vang permitted) the government to avoid preparing for trial and (allowed) the government and this Court to efficiently allocate their resources,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin P. Davidson wrote in his court filing asking for that reduced sentence.

In May 2021, Vang hid in a wooded area and waited for his 16-year-old former girlfriend to return home with her family, then kidnapped her at gunpoint.

An Amber Alert was issued, and a few hours later Vang led officers on a chase that traveled from Georgia into Florida. It ended when Vang crashed the stolen car that he drove and was captured.

The victim suffered injuries that she recovered from.

Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms said the day following the incident that Vang has a history of domestic violence.

His Geneva County charges were dismissed after he pleaded guilty in in November 2022 to federal Kidnapping and Carjacking charges.

Vang faces up to life but, based upon the government’s request for a downward sentencing departure, will receive less.

His sentencing in U.S. District Court is set on March 10.

