Pedestrian killed in Troy wreck

Officers responded at about 6:41 p.m. on Thursday, March 2 to a report of a motor vehicle accident in the 1600 block of U.S. Highway 231 South near Walmart. Upon arrival, officers discovered three vehicles involved, as well as a pedestrian.(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - A multi-vehicle wreck in Troy has claimed the life of an elderly Barbour County man.

According to a release from Troy Police, officers responded at about 6:41 p.m. on Thursday, March 2 to a report of a motor vehicle accident in the 1600 block of U.S. Highway 231 South near Walmart. Upon arrival, officers discovered three vehicles involved, as well as a pedestrian.

That pedestrian, identified as 72-year-old Howard James Verner of Clayton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional serious injuries were reported with other parties involved in the accident, and other information is unavailable for release at this time. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Stay with News4 as we look to provide additional updates.

correction: Story was corrected with the incident happening on Thursday, not Friday.

