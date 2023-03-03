Pastor Glasgow sentencing on drug, other charges set in June

He still faces charges that he assaulted a police officer who, per investigators, attempted to wrestle cocaine from Glasgow during a traffic stop.
Kenneth Glasgow speaking to reporters regarding violence in Dothan. Photo from October, 2021.
Kenneth Glasgow speaking to reporters regarding violence in Dothan. Photo from October, 2021.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -Dothan Pastor Kenneth Glasgow faces 20 years when he is sentenced June 1, a date set on Wednesday.

Glasgow, civil rights leader Al Sharpton’s brother, pleaded guilty last week to drug, mail fraud, and tax evasion charges.

Related: Nearly 5,000 phone calls got Glasgow arrested, court filing reveals

Federal prosecutors say besides conspiring to distribute drugs, Glasgow took money from non-profits he founded but failed to report that income.

He still faces charges that he assaulted a Dothan police officer who, per investigators, attempted to wrestle cocaine from Glasgow during a traffic stop.

No trial date is set for those Houston County felony cases.

Related: Pastor Glasgow illegally took a half million from charities, DOJ claims

A felon voting rights activist and frequent critic of Alabama prison conditions, Glasgow plans to be active in Bloody Sunday commemoration, an annual event in Selma this weekend.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stalking charges dropped against Dothan meteorologist
Stalking charges dismissed against Dothan meteorologist
Alabama State Senators Donnie Chesteen and Larry Stutts, and Dothan Superintendent Dennie Coe
Alabama parents would receive $6,000 to change schools: Proposal
With an average of $170 less a month, many Alabamians may struggle financially with this change.
How the end to emergency SNAP benefits affects Alabama
Amy Bonds at a Dothan School Board meeting in September 2019.
Amy Bonds stepping down from Dothan school board
An overturned semi has caused a road closure for an undetermined amount of time, according to...
Coffee County road reopened after early morning commercial vehicle wreck

Latest News

Iziquel Vang's attorneys are asking a federal judge to reduce punishment for publicly...
Convicted Slocomb kidnapper wants lighter sentence
If you are a driver, you may notice the prices at the pump continue to fall.
Alabama among top 10 cheapest states for gas
It's warming up outside, which means snakes are becoming more active!
Experts encourage safety as snake season is approaching
It's warming up outside, which means snakes are becoming more active!
Expert helps the community during snake season