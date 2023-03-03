Panhandle Helicopter Reaches New Heights

Panhandle Helicopter's new hangar.
Panhandle Helicopter's new hangar.(WJHG)
By Steven Maxwell
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Spring weather is in the air and instead of birds chirping, at one business in Panama City Beach, it’s a different creature in the sky.

You can hear the helicopters coming in and out of Panhandle Helicopter’s location on Beach Park Trail. The sightseeing tourism helicopter business just opened up its new facility. The two-story building sits on 10.5 acres of land. It features six helicopters and multiple pilots.

“Possibly do upwards of 200 flights per day,” said JR Hott, President of Panhandle Helicopters.

But it wasn’t always such a big operation. JR Hott and his siblings bought the business in 2008. But for years it he was the only pilot with one helicopter.

“Then a day of 15, 20 rides in a day was exhausting. It was about all I could do.”

Also, he was operating out of a 14x14 shack on Front Beach Road with a small covered hangar. Now things look much different.

“I never really anticipated it would take off the way it has.”

But flying helicopters wasn’t always his career. JR came to the area as an instructor at the Navy Dive School. And when retirement came up, instead of kicking back, JR decided to get his pilots license. Then he and his siblings bought the helicopter business in 2008. Giving customers a unique sightseeing experience of the beach.

“The view is not bad. Everybody wants to come out here and see the marine life.”

They offer multiple flight options.

Now his next mission is to open up a helicopter flight school at the new building.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stalking charges dropped against Dothan meteorologist
Stalking charges dismissed against Dothan meteorologist
Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of the murder of his wife and son. The judge orders...
Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty on all counts in double murder trial
Alabama 20th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Russ Goodman supports legislation that would...
Proposed law would give mandatory time for felon gun possession
After renovations and a new lake manager, Geneva County PFL reopens.
Geneva County Lake reopens under new management
With an average of $170 less a month, many Alabamians may struggle financially with this change.
How the end to emergency SNAP benefits affects Alabama

Latest News

Iziquel Vang's attorneys are asking a federal judge to reduce punishment for publicly...
Prosecutors recommend lighter sentence for man who abducted Slocomb teen
ADPH: More than 1.6M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
Jonathan Jesse Wood, 41, faces two counts, according to jail records.
Midland City man charged with child molestation
ACOM
ACOM crowned international simulation champion