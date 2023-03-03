Panama City man charged with DUI after hitting SRO with car

Panama City man charged with DUI after hitting SRO with a car
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City man was charged with multiple counts after hitting a school resource officer with his car Friday afternoon.

Panama City Police Department patrol officers said they responded to Lucille Moore Elementary School around 1 p.m.

Staff at the school said Jason Leewan Beene, 43, came to the school to drop off a student, but he seemed to be under the influence. That’s when staff called the school’s resource officer (SRO).

Officials said while the SRO was trying to conduct a DUI investigation, Beene tried to leave in his car, with the student inside. He hit the SRO while driving through a fence at the school. He continued onto 19th Steet, hitting another fence and another car.

PCPD officials said they stopped Beene at the scene of the second accident. He tried to flee again before he was captured.

Beene was charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, child abuse, resisting arrest with violence, driving under the influence, fleeing and eluding, as well as three counts of hit and run.

He was booked into the Bay County Jail.

The Panama City Police Department asked anyone with information to call (850) 872-3100.

