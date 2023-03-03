Much of Montgomery church devastated by fire

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway to determine the cause of a large fire at a Montgomery church.

Montgomery fire crews spent hours Thursday battling the fire at Faith Full Gospel Baptist Church on Highland Avenue. Montgomery Fire/Rescue said the cause is under investigation by the Bureau of Investigations.

WSFA 12 News visited the church Friday to find that the walls of the church are still standing, but there is extensive interior damage.

The pastor, Frederick Hardy, said their sanctuary and the veterans wing where six veterans were living on the property has smoke damage but is salvageable. The worst damage was made to the three-story structure that houses the church’s fellowship hall and educational wing.

“Our fellowship hall, it hosts our food pantry that we do for the community every month. We feed roughly 1,000 people a month through that food pantry. That’s gone,” Hardy said. “I haven’t really had the opportunity to really process everything, but just seeing everything is emotional.”

Hardy and six veterans were at the church when the fire started Thursday, but everyone got out safely and there were no reported injuries.

Hardy said they are still figuring out where they will have worship service this Sunday and how they will be able to continue their mobile food pantry. He said they are working on those details right now.

“We have no intentions of stopping those particular services. Someway, somehow we will do what we do which is serve our community,” Hardy said. “It’s just being able to gather ourselves and our footing to be able to create space to host those particular services again.”

If anyone in the community is interested in donating to the church that information can be found on their website.

The American Red Cross is currently helping some of the veterans who were displaced.

The church was established in 1999. It relocated to the building that was formerly Highland Avenue Baptist Church, in 2002.

