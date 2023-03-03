Midland City man charged with child molestation

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Midland City man was charged by Dothan police Thursday with Sexual Abuse of a Child Under 12.

Jonathan Jesse Wood, 41, faces two counts, according to jail records.

Because of the alleged crime’s nature, additional details will not be made public.

A person commits the crime of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old if he/she, being 16 years of age or older, subjects to sexual contact another person who is less than 12 years old, per Alabama law.

Sexual contact is defined as any touching of the sexual or other intimate parts of a person that is done for sexual gratification regardless of whether the victim consents.

Sexual abuse is a Class B felony, punishable by up to 20 years for each conviction.

Wood’s bond was set at $60,000.

