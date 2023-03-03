Midland City man charged with child molestation

Jonathan Jesse Wood, 41, faces two counts, according to jail records.
Jonathan Jesse Wood, 41, faces two counts, according to jail records.(Dothan Police Department)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Midland City man was charged by Dothan police Thursday with Sexual Abuse of a Child Under 12.

Jonathan Jesse Wood, 41, faces two counts, according to jail records.

Because of the alleged crime’s nature, additional details will not be made public.

A person commits the crime of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old if he/she, being 16 years of age or older, subjects to sexual contact another person who is less than 12 years old, per Alabama law.

Sexual contact is defined as any touching of the sexual or other intimate parts of a person that is done for sexual gratification regardless of whether the victim consents.

Sexual abuse is a Class B felony, punishable by up to 20 years for each conviction.

Wood’s bond was set at $60,000.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stalking charges dropped against Dothan meteorologist
Stalking charges dismissed against Dothan meteorologist
Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of the murder of his wife and son. The judge orders...
Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty on all counts in double murder trial
Alabama 20th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Russ Goodman supports legislation that would...
Proposed law would give mandatory time for felon gun possession
After renovations and a new lake manager, Geneva County PFL reopens.
Geneva County Lake reopens under new management
With an average of $170 less a month, many Alabamians may struggle financially with this change.
How the end to emergency SNAP benefits affects Alabama

Latest News

ACOM
ACOM crowned international simulation champion
Crews battling church fire near downtown Montgomery
Fire breaks out at church near downtown Montgomery
Kenneth Glasgow speaking to reporters regarding violence in Dothan. Photo from October, 2021.
Pastor Glasgow sentencing on drug, other charges set in June
Iziquel Vang's attorneys are asking a federal judge to reduce punishment for publicly...
Convicted Slocomb kidnapper wants lighter sentence