Law enforcement working with secret service ahead of Biden’s visit to Selma

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thousands of people, including President Joe Biden, are expected in Selma this weekend to commemorate the 58th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

Every year law enforcement faces the tall task of protecting the thousands of visitors and dignitaries who participate in the annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee. It’s a job that gets a lot harder with the president in town.

Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum says hours of planning have gone into security procedures for the festivities planned this week.

Granthum said law enforcement will be out in full force Sunday for the bridge crossing reenactment and for all events taking place in and around the county this week.

He said they are getting help from surrounding county sheriff’s offices to provide more manpower, and they have been working closely with the secret service.

“The secret service, they’ve been in town the last week week-and-a-half,” Granthum said. “They do an excellent job. I mean, their team is so professional. They are all over the place. We can’t disclose the times he (President Biden) will be here or the places he is coming, but we will make it safe.”

There is a high level of secrecy behind these safety plans. Granthum said they know where President Biden will be on Sunday but are not disclosing that information. However, he said they would ensure he is safe on his route. Law enforcement will also be scanning nearby buildings to make sure there is nowhere for people to hide.

He added the Edmund Pettus Bridge itself is heavily monitored.

“We start monitoring that at least three or four days before he (President Biden) even gets here,” Granthum said. “We have water patrol here, the state’s here. When I say state, the state troopers, the state swat team, you have local municipalities, so this is a big collaborative effort, there is no way we could do it by ourselves.”

Granthum said they learned a lot from last year’s bridge crossing jubilee, where it was very hot, and they had many heat-related injuries. This year they plan to have more water stations for visitors and more ambulances on hand that can easily make it out to the hospital in the event of an emergency.

Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford said Water Avenue East off of Broad Street will be closed starting Friday at 6 p.m. Broad Street is traditionally closed at the bridge on Sunday. The bridge crossing reenactment is set for 1:30 p.m.

