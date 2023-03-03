Fire breaks out at church near downtown Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery fire crews spent hours Thursday battling a large fire at Faith Full Gospel Baptist Church on Highland Avenue.

Montgomery Fire/Rescue said they were called to the three-story church around 3:30 p.m. They found smoke visible from the rear and set up a “defensive attack” with aerial master streams. The fire started smaller, but while firefighters were at the scene it progressed into a three-alarm large flames and heavy smoke that was visible for miles.

Everyone got out safely and there were no reported injuries.

The fire department said the cause is under investigation by the Bureau of Investigations.

The pastor, Frederick Hardy, was inside the building when it started. He said was just wrapping up his day when he realized something was off.

“As I’m leaving out of my office, I run into a hallway full of smoke. Couldn’t leave out of that exit so I had to run back through my office and leave out of the back door of my office to get out,” he said.

Hardy said no alarms went off in the building, but he saw flames in the kitchen area and immediately called 911.

Six veterans were living in the church. Hardy said he ran through the building and knocked on every door to make sure everyone got out.

Firefighters also searched the building for anyone inside. The department said the primary and secondary searches were conducted as safely as possible due to the building’s “deteriorating condition.”

“It’s really bad, but at least we got everybody out of the building,” he said.

The American Red Cross was on the scene all evening trying to help the veterans find temporary a place to stay.

Faith Full Gospel Baptist Church was established in 1999. It relocated to the property on Highland Avenue in 2002.

