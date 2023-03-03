Experts encourage safety as snake season is approaching

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s warming up outside and the plants aren’t the only things noticing. It’s snake season! Local experts show what their biggest concerns are and what you can do if you encounter a dangerous species.

Justin Patel owner of Wiregrass Wildlife Removal says, “The rumor is that they will chase you and some of the Cottonmouth will chase you. That’s false, they don’t want anything to do with you, but they will protect themselves if threated so the best thing to do is veer away.”

Patel helps the community by catching unwanted critters that can be dangerous or a nuisance to the area. He also gives pointers on how to detect a venomous snake and a non-venomous snake.

There are about 50 snakes common to Alabama, including the Cottonmouth, the Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnake, and Rat snakes.

Patel says, “Most of the venomous snakes have like a triangle shape head but you do have your Eastern Coral snake that is around here, but they have a perfect round head just like the non-venomous snake.”

Experts advise the community to be safe and aware of their surroundings.

And if in need of services, experts are only a call away.

