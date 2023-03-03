Beautiful Weekend Ahead!

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather
By David Paul
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Skies clear overnight as cooler and drier air arrives in the Wiregrass. We’ll see plenty of sunshine this weekend with lows in the lower 50s and highs in the upper 70s. Extra cloudiness returns next week as we turn a bit warmer. Low-end rain chances return, too, with perhaps a more significant rain-maker by late in the week or into the weekend.

TONIGHT – Clearing, cooler. Low near 54°. Winds SW/NW at 15...5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 78°. Winds WNW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 50°. Winds light N.

EXTENDED

SUN: Sunny. Low: 50° High: 79° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 54° High: 81° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 63° High: 83° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 59° High: 78° 10%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 57° High: 72° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 57° High: 78° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 5-7 feet.

