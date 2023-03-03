Alabama leaders discuss gun storage safety

At the World Conference of Mayors in Tuskegee, Alabama leaders were focused on tackling gun violence.
By Julia Avant
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
TUSKEGEE Ala. (WSFA) - According to recent data from the Children’s Defense Fund, a child or teen is killed by a gun every 2 hours and 36 minutes in America.

The solution they are pushing for is a new RAC trunk mount, a storage system for guns. The product serves as a holster for the gun to hang on a wall or vehicle, keeping it out of a child’s reach.

“Every time I feel, and I hear about a child accessing a firearm, and I didn’t get to them, I feel that I failed to reach that family,” said William McMurray, developer of the RAC.

McMurray has partnered with Alabama Power and has provided Birmingham with 500 gun storage systems. McMurray is pushing for Alabama leaders to make this available statewide as a public good.

“We want the RAC to become the new and more effective product to be given away by cities, by states, and by the federal government to provide a safe storage solution,” said McMurray

Currently, the storage system costs $100, but McMurray says if Alabama leaders buy this product in bulk, it can be sold at a lower rate or even provided for free.

The RAC has sold thousands of this firearm storage system nationwide, and it has yet to be proven ineffective.

