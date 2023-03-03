ACOM crowned international simulation champion

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine (ACOM) has earned another international simulation championship.

The win comes after a competition against teams from five other countries. This is the third crown ACOM has earned since 2017.

Third-year students David Cooper, Jacob Gramacy, and Anthony Monaco were on that winning team. Cooper and Gramacy are currently doing rotations at Mobile Infirmary and Monaco is a Sim Fellow at ACOM.

The competition started in Portugal with the five teams participating virtually. Each team is given two computer-generated cases and the scoring is done in real time.

Associate professor of Internal Medicine John T. Giannini Jr, MD said that doing the competition virtually is much harder and the team has to adapt to medical practices accepted in Portugal verses here in the United States.

“I’m proud of the team,” Dr. Giannini said. “This championship speaks to the simulation program and the integral component it plays in ACOM’s curriculum and training. They are seeing the same cases in the simulation lab that they are learning about in the classroom.”

These simulations allow medical students to practice clinical skill without the fear of harming a patient.

Since 2017, ACOM has won four national championships along with their three international wins.

“We are proud that this success represents the solid and strong foundation of medical education that all of our students receive,” said James C. Jones, DO, FACEP, ACOM Dean. “This is reinforced through their training in the simulation center.”

Dr. Giannini believes the success also shows the excellent clinical reason skills developed by ACOM’s simulation lab.

“A lot of students know about the simulation success at ACOM,” Dr. Giannini said about students being recruited to ACOM. “When they come on campus, they visit the Simulation Center.”

