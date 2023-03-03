1 killed in Dale County 2-car wreck

By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - A two-vehicle accident in Dale County has claimed the life of an elderly woman.

The accident occurred at around 10 a.m. on Friday at the intersection of Alabama Highway 27 and U.S. Highway 231 in Ozark.

Dale County Coroner John Cawley confirmed to News4 that a driver of one of the vehicles, 74-year-old Genella James of Ozark, was killed in the wreck.

Additional details are unavailable at this time. News4 will provide updates as we learn more.

