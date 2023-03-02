Woman accused of using aunt’s debit card to charge $12K worth of DoorDash orders

Maili Morris is accused of making 136 purchases on DoorDash, totaling about $12,000, using her...
Maili Morris is accused of making 136 purchases on DoorDash, totaling about $12,000, using her 73-year-old aunt's debit card.(TPSO)
By Mykal Vincent and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - A Louisiana woman is accused of using her aunt’s debit card to make hundreds of fraudulent purchases through DoorDash.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Maili Morris was booked into jail on Feb. 16 on 816 counts of criminal financial charges.

Authorities said Morris ordered about $12,000 worth of food and merchandise from restaurants and stores in the Hammond area from November 2022 to January 2023.

According to investigators, Morris made 136 unauthorized purchases using her 73-year-old aunt’s debit card, which she had linked to her personal DoorDash account.

WVUE reports the orders were made from retail stores that included Big Lots, PetSmart, Walgreens, CVS, Dollar General and several fast-food restaurants.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Jimmy Travis said Morris’ bond has been set at $18 million.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stalking charges dropped against Dothan meteorologist
Stalking charges dismissed against Dothan meteorologist
Alabama State Senators Donnie Chesteen and Larry Stutts, and Dothan Superintendent Dennie Coe
Alabama parents would receive $6,000 to change schools: Proposal
With an average of $170 less a month, many Alabamians may struggle financially with this change.
How the end to emergency SNAP benefits affects Alabama
An overturned semi has caused a road closure for an undetermined amount of time, according to...
Coffee County road reopened after early morning commercial vehicle wreck
Amy Bonds at a Dothan School Board meeting in September 2019.
Amy Bonds stepping down from Dothan school board

Latest News

Closing arguments began Wednesday in the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh.
LIVE: Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty of murder
Jury reaches verdict in Alex Murdaugh trial
AAA reports Alabama state average for a gallon of gas is $3.01.
Could Alabama gas prices drop under $3 a gallon statewide?
The civil rights leader plead guilty last week to drug, tax evasion, and mail fraud charges.
Pastor Glasgow sentencing scheduled for June 1
One of the alleged main players into the Panama City Beach riots is Demarion Cooper of Dothan,...
Accused rioter's trial pending, other charges dropped