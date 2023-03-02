Wiregrass Blues Society keeps blues alive in schools

Blues in School impact schools in Wiregrass
By Sydney Wallace
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s time to rock and roll as Dothan Blues in School is keeping blues music alive through educational programs and live performances.

All across the Wiregrass area students, faulty, and parents gathered into the Dothan Civic Center to see live performances and experience the history of blues music in the American South.

The program teaches children about the progression of blues music and it’s rich history in the South. Nearly eight-hundred students attended the inspirational event.

The Blues-in-Schools have many workshops, performances, and other necessities for local students to accomplish and master the soul of blues.

The President of Wiregrass Blues Society, Donnia Rambin said, “Our mission for the Wiregrass Blues Society is to keep the blues alive and we do that through educational programs and live performances. And for us to be able to bring this to the students of the Wiregrass area. It’s a great joy.”

As the Wiregrass Blues Society continues to grow, they are excited to share the knowledge with the students across the Wiregrass area.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama State Senators Donnie Chesteen and Larry Stutts, and Dothan Superintendent Dennie Coe
Alabama parents would receive $6,000 to change schools: Proposal
With an average of $170 less a month, many Alabamians may struggle financially with this change.
How the end to emergency SNAP benefits affects Alabama
An overturned semi has caused a road closure for an undetermined amount of time, according to...
Coffee County road reopened after early morning commercial vehicle wreck
Amy Bonds at a Dothan School Board meeting in September 2019.
Amy Bonds stepping down from Dothan school board
Ratify ERA pins at a League of Women Voters meeting in Charlottesville, Virginia, can be seen...
Alabama, 4 other states prevail in suit to block Equal Rights Amendment certification

Latest News

WTVY News4 Now
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
Blues in School impact schools in Wiregrass
Blues in School impact schools in Wiregrass
Alabama 20th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Russ Goodman supports legislation that would...
Proposed law would give mandatory time for felon gun possession
Coffee County Arts Alliance hosts the Atlanta Pops Orchestra featuring: Chloe Agnew
Coffee County Arts Alliance hosts the Atlanta Pops Orchestra featuring: Chloe Agnew