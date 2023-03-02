Wiregrass Blues Society keeps blues alive in schools

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s time to rock and roll as Dothan Blues in School is keeping blues music alive through educational programs and live performances.

All across the Wiregrass area students, faulty, and parents gathered into the Dothan Civic Center to see live performances and experience the history of blues music in the American South.

The program teaches children about the progression of blues music and it’s rich history in the South. Nearly eight-hundred students attended the inspirational event.

The Blues-in-Schools have many workshops, performances, and other necessities for local students to accomplish and master the soul of blues.

The President of Wiregrass Blues Society, Donnia Rambin said, “Our mission for the Wiregrass Blues Society is to keep the blues alive and we do that through educational programs and live performances. And for us to be able to bring this to the students of the Wiregrass area. It’s a great joy.”

As the Wiregrass Blues Society continues to grow, they are excited to share the knowledge with the students across the Wiregrass area.

