Windy Friday Ahead!

SYNOPSIS – A windy Friday is on the way as a cold front approaches the Wiregrass. We’ll see scattered showers, too, during the AM hours into the early afternoon. A few embedded thunderstorms are possible, but severe weather chances look low. We’ll cool a bit for the weekend under mostly sunny skies.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Low near 68°. Winds S at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW – Scattered showers into the early afternoon, then sunny. Windy! High near 81°. Winds SW at 20-30 mph with gusts over 40 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear and cooler. Low near 51°. Winds W/NW at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 51° High: 77° 0%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 50° High: 79° 0%

MON: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 54° High: 81° 20%

TUE: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 63° High: 83° 20%

WED: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 65° High: 85° 10%

THU: Scattered showers early, otherwise mostly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 72° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 20-30 kts. Seas offshore 6-9 feet.

