Windy Friday Ahead!
From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – A windy Friday is on the way as a cold front approaches the Wiregrass. We’ll see scattered showers, too, during the AM hours into the early afternoon. A few embedded thunderstorms are possible, but severe weather chances look low. We’ll cool a bit for the weekend under mostly sunny skies.
TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Low near 68°. Winds S at 10-20 mph.
TOMORROW – Scattered showers into the early afternoon, then sunny. Windy! High near 81°. Winds SW at 20-30 mph with gusts over 40 mph.
TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear and cooler. Low near 51°. Winds W/NW at 5-10 mph.
EXTENDED
SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 51° High: 77° 0%
SUN: Sunny. Low: 50° High: 79° 0%
MON: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 54° High: 81° 20%
TUE: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 63° High: 83° 20%
WED: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 65° High: 85° 10%
THU: Scattered showers early, otherwise mostly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 72° 30%
COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 20-30 kts. Seas offshore 6-9 feet.
