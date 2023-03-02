Washington County shooting victim recovering

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The investigation into a shooting in Washington County is continuing. Investigators say a man was shot in the abdomen on Singer Rd. Tuesday morning.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the man showed up at a home on Silverlake Road, and those who lived at the home called 911.

The victim was airlifted to the hospital and underwent surgery. Officials say he is expected to make a full recovery.

Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews says this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

