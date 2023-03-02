Tuberville joins in reintroducing permanent Daylight Saving Time bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVY) - U.S. Senators Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) and Marco Rubio (R-FL), in addition to Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-FL-16), have reintroduced legislation in both the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives that would permanently put the nation under Daylight Saving Time (DST).

The Sunshine Protection Act and its companion legislation were part of a major legislative push back in 2022, even passing by unanimous consent in the U.S. Senate, but died in the House shortly thereafter.

A similar bill also passed in the Alabama State Legislature in 2021 to make DST permanent, but the legislation cannot go into effect without the nationwide approval through Congress.

“Alabamians have overwhelmingly expressed their support for the Sunshine Protection Act, and I promised them I’d continue pushing to do away with the outdated practice of adjusting our clocks twice a year,” said Tuberville. “It’s time for America to move forward and stop falling back.

“Congress should listen to the people and make Daylight Saving Time permanent.”

Other senators joining Tuberville and Rubio in reintroducing the legislation include James Lankford (R-OK), Alex Padilla (D-CA), Ed Markey (D-MA), Bull Hagerty (R-TN), Tina Smith (R-MN), Rick Scott (R-FL), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), Rand Paul (R-KY), Ron Wyden (R-OR), and Martin Heinrich (D-NM).

