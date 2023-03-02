Suspect found in Washington County shooting

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Youngstown man is now in custody in connection to the shooting last month.

Investigators say they followed up on leads connected with the incident that eventually led them to identify 55-year-old Richar Brian Urda.

According to officials, Urda and the victim got into a fight, which resulted in the victim getting shot in the abdomen.

Urda was arrested and transported to Washington County Jail, where he faces charges of attempted homicide and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. His bond has been at $250,000.

Deputies say the victim was recently released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

