Suspect found in Washington County shooting

Victim released and expected to make full recovery
Officials say an altercation occurred between Urda and the victim, which resulted in the victim getting shot in the abdomen.
Officials say an altercation occurred between Urda and the victim, which resulted in the victim getting shot in the abdomen.(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By Jessica Foster
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:20 PM CST
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Youngstown man is now in custody in connection to the shooting last month.

Investigators say they followed up on leads connected with the incident that eventually led them to identify 55-year-old Richar Brian Urda.

According to officials, Urda and the victim got into a fight, which resulted in the victim getting shot in the abdomen.

Urda was arrested and transported to Washington County Jail, where he faces charges of attempted homicide and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. His bond has been at $250,000.

Deputies say the victim was recently released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

The investigation into a shooting in Washington County is continuing. Investigators say a man was shot in the abdomen on Singer Rd. Tuesday morning.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the man showed up at a home on Silverlake Road, and those who lived at the home called 911.

The victim was airlifted to the hospital and underwent surgery. Officials say he is expected to make a full recovery.

Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews says this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

