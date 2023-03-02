Stalking charges dropped against Dothan meteorologist

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Criminal charges a Dothan meteorologist faced were dismissed Thursday morning. Andrew Clarke had been charged with misdemeanor stalking.

“This case lacked merit and, because of that, never made it to trial,” said defense attorney John C. White. “This is justice for Mr. Clarke who can get on with his life following this unfortunate incident.”

Clarke, who forecasts for WDHN, was arrested on January 22 after a restaurant server obtained an arrest warrant.

The victim alleges that Clarke, who is 23, repeatedly showed up at the restaurant, requested assignment to one of her tables, and hung around for hours.

She said Clarke then began following her home from work.

As part of his case dismissal, Clarke will pay about $200 in court costs.

He has not been on-air since his arrest.

A request for comment has been sent to WDHN.

