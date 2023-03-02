Southeast Health opens new critical care unit

Southeast Health in Dothan, Alabama
Southeast Health in Dothan, Alabama(WTVY)
By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The new Southeast Health Medical Center’s third floor critical care unit is officially open.

It is an 8-bed “progressive care” unit.

Southeast Health told News4 that the patients in this unit need more undivided attention from nursing staff.

The critical care unit covers medical, surgical, and trauma care.

When fully open, this new unit will bring 14 new beds, upping the total to 56 with critical care capability across the hospital.

The pressure can be controlled in all of the room in the unit and can be set to negative pressure for COVID patients.

“There is a great need in this area for critical care beds,” Southeast Director of Critical Care Cari Zhang said. “We knew that coming in to it a few years ago, but certainly the pandemic heightened that. But now that we are on the backside of the pandemic, the need is still there.”

This new unit is on the west side of the hospital between outpatient and emergency.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan police officer Cpl. Matt Brady patrols residential neighborhood on February 27, 2023.
Here is how Dothan police will get to emergencies quicker
Alabama State Senators Donnie Chesteen and Larry Stutts, and Dothan Superintendent Dennie Coe
Alabama parents would receive $6,000 to change schools: Proposal
Shawn Rounsavall
Atmore PD: Toddler dies after being left in car
Nissan is still working on a remedy for the key issue.
Nissan recalls over 800K SUVs; key defect can cut off engine
Roadwork locations are indicated in the map above.
New road work starting at major Dothan intersections

Latest News

The new 8-bed "progressive care" unit will be for patients who need more assistance from...
Southeast Health opens new critical care unit
This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Eli Lilly & Co. corporate headquarters in...
Lilly plans to slash some insulin prices, expand cost cap
"Lily's New Pump" bringing awareness to Type 1 Diabetes
"Lily's New Pump" bringing awareness to Type1 Diabetes
“This tells the story of a little girl named Lily who gets a brand-new insulin pump, who goes...
“Lily’s New Pump” brings representation, awareness to childhood diabetes