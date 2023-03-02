Southeast Health opens new critical care unit

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The new Southeast Health Medical Center’s third floor critical care unit is officially open.

It is an 8-bed “progressive care” unit.

Southeast Health told News4 that the patients in this unit need more undivided attention from nursing staff.

The critical care unit covers medical, surgical, and trauma care.

When fully open, this new unit will bring 14 new beds, upping the total to 56 with critical care capability across the hospital.

The pressure can be controlled in all of the room in the unit and can be set to negative pressure for COVID patients.

“There is a great need in this area for critical care beds,” Southeast Director of Critical Care Cari Zhang said. “We knew that coming in to it a few years ago, but certainly the pandemic heightened that. But now that we are on the backside of the pandemic, the need is still there.”

This new unit is on the west side of the hospital between outpatient and emergency.

