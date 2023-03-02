Senator Tuberville, Geneva County Elementary students celebrate Read Across America Day

HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - Students at Geneva County Elementary took time on Thursday to celebrate Read Across America Day, and part of those celebrations included a virtual visit from U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville.

“Reading unlocks a world of possibilities, and the knowledge gained from reading can never be taken away,” said Tuberville. “While I’m a big believer of exercise and staying physically active, it is important to exercise your mind.

Tuberville shared a video with Mrs. Shelby Jones’ kindergarten class at GCES, and in that video he read Sweet Land of Liberty by Callista Gingrich, which follows Ellis the Elephant exploring key events in America’s history. (Shelby Jones/Tommy Tuberville)

Reading does just that by expanding your skills and improving your mental strength. I hope Alabama’s students will continue to keep reading and learning.”

