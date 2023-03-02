Senator Tuberville, Geneva County Elementary students celebrate Read Across America Day

Tuberville shared a video with Mrs. Shelby Jones’ kindergarten class at GCES, and in that video...
Tuberville shared a video with Mrs. Shelby Jones’ kindergarten class at GCES, and in that video he read Sweet Land of Liberty by Callista Gingrich, which follows Ellis the Elephant exploring key events in America’s history.(Shelby Jones/Tommy Tuberville)
By Ty Storey
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - Students at Geneva County Elementary took time on Thursday to celebrate Read Across America Day, and part of those celebrations included a virtual visit from U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville.

“Reading unlocks a world of possibilities, and the knowledge gained from reading can never be taken away,” said Tuberville. “While I’m a big believer of exercise and staying physically active, it is important to exercise your mind.

Tuberville shared a video with Mrs. Shelby Jones’ kindergarten class at GCES, and in that video...
Tuberville shared a video with Mrs. Shelby Jones’ kindergarten class at GCES, and in that video he read Sweet Land of Liberty by Callista Gingrich, which follows Ellis the Elephant exploring key events in America’s history.(Shelby Jones/Tommy Tuberville)

Reading does just that by expanding your skills and improving your mental strength. I hope Alabama’s students will continue to keep reading and learning.”

Tuberville shared a video with Mrs. Shelby Jones’ kindergarten class at GCES, and in that video he read Sweet Land of Liberty by Callista Gingrich, which follows Ellis the Elephant exploring key events in America’s history.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stalking charges dropped against Dothan meteorologist
Stalking charges dismissed against Dothan meteorologist
Alabama State Senators Donnie Chesteen and Larry Stutts, and Dothan Superintendent Dennie Coe
Alabama parents would receive $6,000 to change schools: Proposal
With an average of $170 less a month, many Alabamians may struggle financially with this change.
How the end to emergency SNAP benefits affects Alabama
An overturned semi has caused a road closure for an undetermined amount of time, according to...
Coffee County road reopened after early morning commercial vehicle wreck
Amy Bonds at a Dothan School Board meeting in September 2019.
Amy Bonds stepping down from Dothan school board

Latest News

The Sunshine Protection Act and its companion legislation were part of a major legislative push...
Tuberville joins in reintroducing permanent Daylight Saving Time bill
Aaron Phillips, the 2023 James Rardon Aviation Maintenance Technician (AMT) Student of the Year...
AAC student to receive prestigious aviation maintenance award
U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) joined Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) in reintroducing The...
Tuberville joins in reintroducing permanent Daylight Saving Time bill
Tips to financially prepare to buy a home
Tips to financially prepare to buy a home