Proposed law would give mandatory time for felon gun possession

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Emphatically, yes!

That’s Russ Goodman’s reaction to a proposed legislative bill that would strengthen Alabama gun laws.

“There’s going to be mandatory sentences when guns are involved in violent crimes,” the 20th Judicial Circuit District Attorney told News 4 of the plan.

Goodman, who took office in January, knows violent crime has sharply spiraled upwards, with many of those offenses committed by young adults and older teens.

Acknowledging no single thing will solve the issue, he is confident stringent penalties could assist in reversing that alarming trend.

“We’re hoping if this law passes it will make these kids think twice about toting these guns around because, eventually, it is going to get them in a lot of trouble,” Goodman said.

The Alabama District Attorney’s Association is pushing legislation that would impose mandatory sentences when guns are used during crimes with mandatory five to ten years added onto sentences.

For instance, if a felon received 20 years for robbery he would face up to 10 additional years for gun possession.

The measure would also impose mandatory prison time for felons who possess weapons following a violent crime conviction.

The bills are in the drafting process but should be introduced during the first days of the legislation session that begins on March 7.

