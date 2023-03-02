Panama City Beach’s spring break rules go into effect

Law enforcement and city officials are cracking down on those who don't abide by the rules this spring break.
By Victoria Scott
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 9:49 PM CST
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach is a popular destination spot for tourists and spring breakers.

“In general, it’s a lot of fun here,” Canadian Visitor Tony Bruyn said. “It’s a really pretty beach. Everybody is positive.”

However, things may take a turn for those who don’t follow PCB’s spring break ordinances.

“I’ve seen the police break them up a few times,” Bruyn said. “Yes, I have. I’ve seen the police presence, and I’ve seen the people scatter.”

A slew of rules are enforced throughout the entire month of March.

“For us, it’s a good thing because it scares the bazebras out of people like me,” Bruyn said. “I’m just here for the sun and fun.”

Local businesses are fully aware of the laws in place and will act accordingly.

“We’re going to go and get it if they’re breaking any of the rules,” Tonjua Evans, operations manager of Hangout By The Sea, said. “We have to keep a little bit of a closer eye on that during spring break because those kids are on a budget.”

The small business specializes in golf cart rentals.

“We don’t rent to anyone who’s under 21, clearly,” Evans said. “Everybody has to have a valid driver’s license.”

Drinking alcohol on the sandy beaches and behind the wheel is also not permitted.

“Is that right?” Bruyn said. “For the month of March, no drinking on the beach?”

It’s all in an effort to keep the community safe.

