Online surplus auction set for Saturday

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Surplus Property Division of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is hosting an online auction this Saturday.

Laptops, office furniture, vehicles, and more will be available during the auction. Bidding starts at 7:30 a.m. and run until 6 p.m. on Sunday March 12.

The items in the auction are no longer needed by state and federal agencies, along with things voluntarily abandoned at several airports in the Southeast.

Auction items can be inspected on-site at the Surplus Property Division’s Montgomery warehouse on March 9 and 10 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To become an authorized bidder visit this link.

The auction will be held via GovDeals.com and the items will be listed here starting Saturday.

