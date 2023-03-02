McCreight’s co-defendant wants bank fraud sentence reduced

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -As ousted Visit Dothan CEO Aaron McCreight prepares for prison, his accomplice in a bank fraud scheme involving the Iowa tourism group where they worked hopes for lighter punishment.

Despite pleading guilty, former Go Cedar Rapids Chief Financial Officer Doug Hargrave is seeking a revamped sentence less that than the 15 months he received.

Related: Visit Dothan CEO ordered to prison, resigns

The issue is how the loan Bankers Trust lost because of his and McCreight’s fraud is calculated.

If, on appeal, those figures are revamped downward Hargrave could potentially receive less than one year, his attorney claims in a federal court filing.

The colossal failure of Newbo Evolve, a 2018 arts and music festival, is at root of the charges that cost Hargrave and McCreight--both pleaded guilty--their jobs and their freedom.

That three-day event lost millions, leaving vendors and Bankers Trust that fronted the money holding the bag.

Additional: Tourism guru trying to bounce back from multi-million dollar fiasco

Bankers Trust final loan came after those falsified projections.

McCreight was named CEO of tourism group Visit Dothan a few months after the Iowa debacle and Hargrave moved to the West Coast.

While Hargrave is contesting the case’s outcome McCreight, who received 18 months, is apparently willing to accept the judge’s decision that is less punitive than federal guidelines.

“We have no intention of appealing on behalf of Mr. McCreight at this time,” defense attorney William White told News 4 on Wednesday.

A date for McCreight to begin his sentence has not been set and Hargrave hopes to remain free until his appeal is settled.

McCreight resigned from Visit Dothan on February 16, the same day he and Hargrave were sentenced.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.