How the end to emergency snap benefits affects Alabama

“The average household will see a $170 decrease in benefits.”
With an average of $170 less a month, many Alabamians may struggle financially with this change.
With an average of $170 less a month, many Alabamians may struggle financially with this change.(WTVY)
By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As of March 1, the emergency extra food stamp benefits will no longer be in effect in Alabama.

Brandon Hardin, Director of the Food Assistance Division at the Alabama Department of Human Resources told News4 that in January of this year over 300,000 households relied on SNAP benefits.

“All of those households will be affected by the end of these emergency allotments. The average household will see a $170 decrease in benefits,” said Hardin.

According to the latest Census data the average Alabama family is around 3 people. If they received the maximum amount of food assistance in January they would have around $207 a week to spend on groceries. In February, without the extra benefits, that family would only have $164.50 to spend on groceries a week.

Hardin said they have been trying to warn community groups about the increase in need. Hardin said, “We’ve been sending out memos working with our advocacy community. Making sure that individuals at our food banks know that there is a potential for incoming folks who maybe have never visited a food bank.”

The Dothan Salvation Army released a statement saying they are working to ramp up their supplies in their food pantry to support those who will be suffering from food shortages.

Hardin also suggested reaching out to churches and other community groups that may be able to provide food assistance.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan police officer Cpl. Matt Brady patrols residential neighborhood on February 27, 2023.
Here is how Dothan police will get to emergencies quicker
Shawn Rounsavall
Atmore PD: Toddler dies after being left in car
Alabama State Senators Donnie Chesteen and Larry Stutts, and Dothan Superintendent Dennie Coe
Alabama parents would receive $6,000 to change schools: Proposal
Nissan is still working on a remedy for the key issue.
Nissan recalls over 800K SUVs; key defect can cut off engine
Roadwork locations are indicated in the map above.
New road work starting at major Dothan intersections

Latest News

The Supporting Families of the Fallen Act provides an increase of $100,000 to the maximum...
Tuberville-sponsored bill goes into effect, increasing military life insurance coverage
Smoke rises from trains as firefighters and rescuers operate after a collision near Larissa...
Rescuers comb wreckage of Greece’s deadliest train crash
Amy Bonds at a Dothan School Board meeting in September 2019.
Amy Bonds stepping down from Dothan school board
After renovations and a new lake manager, Geneva County PFL reopens.
Geneva County Lake reopens under new management