A few showers today

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
By Amber Kulick
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS - Today will be warm again with highs in the 80s. A few showers will be possible today and overnight tonight. Winds will start to pick up overnight into tomorrow which is why we have a Wind Advisory that will go into effect tomorrow. Tomorrow is also a 4warn weather day ahead of our next cold front, our overall chance of severe weather is low but the chance is not zero. The line will move through during late morning early afternoon hours. The weekend after the front looks great with plenty of sunshine. Low end rain chances return for the first part of next week.

TODAY - Partly sunny, a shower or two. High near 83°. Winds SW 5-15 mph 20%

TONIGHT - Mostly cloudy, a shower or two. Low near 68°. Winds S 10-20 10%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy, showers and storms. High near 80°. Winds SW 20-30 mph 70%

EXTENDED

SAT: Sunny. Low: 51° High: 77° 0%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 50° High: 77° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers.. Low: 51° High: 79° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 60° High: 81° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 65° High: 85° 20%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 80° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 82° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY- *Gale Watch* Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

