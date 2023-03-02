Coffee County Law Enforcement participate in active shooter training

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Law enforcement in Coffee County trained for active shooter situations. Deputy Director of Coffee County EMA Grant Lyons said, “We all hope it doesn’t happen, but we also need to be training on this, it helps us prepare and helps make us better.”

The training involved police, fire, and EMS who all worked together to respond to a simulated active shooter.

Officials used simunition bullets to simulate gunfire. They look like and leave a mark similar to a paint ball pellet. “Number one issue with exercises like this especially when we are using simunition rounds and we’re doing active shooter training is safety,” said Lyons, “because there is a risk inherently the entire exercise.”

Participants designated by blue vests had the job of keeping volunteer pretend victims and observers safe.

James Brown Director of Coffee County EMA said this training is a learning process. “We’re really happy with the way the exercise turned out,” said Brown, “we’ve learned quite a bit, there’s a lot of things we’ll go over and look at our tactics again.”

The training took place at Hillcrest Baptist Church. Senior Pastor Michael Mynatt said, “Now we’re able to make sure we are prepared even a little better, even though we pray none of this happens to any church, any school, any city.”

The Medical Center of Enterprise, ALEA, and the Enterprise Community Emergency Response Team were also involved in the training exercise.

