Amy Bonds stepping down from Dothan school board

Amy Bonds at a Dothan School Board meeting in September 2019.
Amy Bonds at a Dothan School Board meeting in September 2019.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Amy Bonds is stepping away from her Dothan City Schools Board seat. A DCS statement said her resignation becomes effective on March 21.

She was first elected in 2018, and is midway through her second term. No reason was given for her departure.

Bonds served during the turbulent consolidation of public schools under the polarizing leadership of Superintendent Phyllis Edwards, who resigned in September 2021.

Dothan City Schools is accepting letters from those interested in the District 5 seat that Bonds is vacating.

