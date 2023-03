ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - A new era for the Ashford Yellow Jackets starting, as David Stapleton has been named the head football coach.

News4's Nick Brooks catches up with Stapleton after being introduced as the new Yellow Jackets head football coach.

