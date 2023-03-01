Wolves on the hunt for state title

The Dothan Wolves are on a quest for something a Dothan City Schools basketball team hasn't done in 69 years...win a state championship.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:23 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Wolves are on a quest for something a Dothan City Schools basketball team hasn’t done in 69 years...win a state championship.

The Wolves' journey for a state title in Birmingham began today, with the team making the trek to the Magic City to take on top-ranked Hoover.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan police officer Cpl. Matt Brady patrols residential neighborhood on February 27, 2023.
Here is how Dothan police will get to emergencies quicker
One wounded in Houston County shooting
American Car Center has closed all of its locations including the Eastern Blvd. dealership in...
American Car Center shutters all locations
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Shawn Rounsavall
Atmore PD: Toddler dies after being left in car

Latest News

Wallace-Dothan win in 10 innings in their 2023 home opener, 11-10 over Gulf Coast State.
Govs win in extras over Commodores
A new era for the Ashford Yellow Jackets starting, as David Stapleton has been named the head...
Yellow Jackets welcome new coach
Wallace-Dothan win in 10 innings in their 2023 home opener, 11-10 over Gulf Coast State.
Govs win in extras over Commodores
A new era for the Ashford Yellow Jackets starting, as David Stapleton has been named the head...
Yellow Jackets welcome new coach