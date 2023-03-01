Wolves on the hunt for state title

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Wolves are on a quest for something a Dothan City Schools basketball team hasn’t done in 69 years...win a state championship.

The Wolves' journey for a state title in Birmingham began today, with the team making the trek to the Magic City to take on top-ranked Hoover.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.