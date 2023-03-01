Wiregrass Angel House presents awards to supporters of its mission

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Three staunch supporters of crime victims received prestigious awards Tuesday from Wiregrass Angel House, the premiere victim’s advocate group in southeast Alabama.

“Without those who support us we would be nothing,” said Angel House Executive Director Shelly Linderman during the group’s annual awards banquet.

Honored as the Business of the Year is Wiregrass Electrical Cooperative, with Chief Operating Officer Brad Kimbo accepting.

“We are grateful to Wiregrass Electrical, but we also recognize that many other businesses also support our mission, and we are genuinely grateful for all of them” Linderman said.

Dothan Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall is Law Enforcement Officer of the Year and Kristin Atwell Victims Service Officer of the Year.

Hall commands the criminal investigation division and Atwell assists victims as a member of the Geneva County District Attorney’s Office team.

Following the awards ceremony, Wiregrass Angel House board member Hillary Franks delivered an emotional keynote address, recalling how the group has provided ongoing support following her mother’s 2013 murder in Barbour County.

“They have been with me every day,” Franks said of Wiregrass Angel House.

“To help victims of violent crime and family members of suicide and homicide by providing direct services through crisis intervention, crime scene clean-up, therapy dog programs, individual and group counseling, funeral arrangements, assistance with compensation filing, as well as emotional and physical support through the criminal justice system,” is the group’s mission statement.

