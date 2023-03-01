Weekend car show to benefit Angel of Hope

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Saturday will see Dothan National Golf Club lined with cars for a cause.

Circle City Cruisers, The National Gold Club and Hotel, Harley Davidson of Dothan, and Wiregrass Events are teaming up to host the Angel of Hope Statue Benefit Car Show.

Cars, trucks, motorcycles, and even firetrucks will be among the vehicles showcased during the event.

Trophies will be given out for car show participants that afternoon.

There will also be bounce house, live music, food trucks, and shopping with funds going to the Angel of Hope here in Dothan.

If you want to showcase your car, registration begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 12 p.m. There is a registration fee of $25.

The show will run until 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 4.

The Angel of Hope honors the lives of all children who passed before getting the chance to grow up. It serves as a place of hope and healing for parents, families, and friends dealing with the loss of a child.

